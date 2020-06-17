Mailbag: Which Mid-Round Draft Pick Makes Biggest Impact? 

Downing: Since the Ravens drafted Dobbins, fans have asked about the possibility of him taking over the starting job from Mark Ingram. I don't see it happening. Not this year. Do people remember how good Ingram was last year? He scored 15 touchdowns and topped 1,000 rushing yards on his way to making the Pro Bowl. He also brings so much energy to the field with his infectious attitude. Ingram will open the season as the starter and I expect him to remain in the role throughout the year.

Now there's no question that the Ravens have high hopes for Dobbins. He was an electric playmaker in college and has all the makings of a star NFL running back. But they don't need to put too much on his plate as a rookie. He can learn the offense, get a feel for the system and work to establish himself in the early part of the year. Don't be surprised if Dobbins earns more carries for himself over the course of the season, but I still expect Ingram to be RB1.