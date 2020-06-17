Mailbag: Which Mid-Round Draft Pick Makes Biggest Impact? 

With Ryan Mink out, Clifton Brown is pinch-hitting in this week's Ravens Mailbag.
Downing: The Ravens had four third-round draft picks this year, and each of them could turn out to be important players as rookies. Justin Madubuike will likely step into an immediate role in the defensive line rotation. Linebacker Malik Harrison and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips will both compete for starting jobs. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay may not be a starter, but he has a chance to carve out a critical role for himself in the offense.
With that said, I think Harrison and Madubuike are in line to make the most significant impact as mid-round picks. Head Coach John Harbaugh has already said that Harrison could end up starting at inside linebacker alongside first-round pick Patrick Queen. That's an indication of what the Ravens think of his ability. And Madubuike gives the Ravens something they don't necessarily have elsewhere – a fast-twitch interior pass rusher. He could find himself as a regular option in passing situations, and he'll probably collect some sacks playing alongside talented veterans like Calais Campbell and Matthew Judon.
Brown: I don't think Terrell Suggs will be rejoining the Ravens. I've learned to never say never, but the Ravens wanted Suggs to return in 2019. Instead, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals before he was released and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Suggs is an all-time great Ravens player and perhaps fences could be mended. I was a little surprised the Ravens didn't draft an edge rusher. But the Ravens re-signed Pernell McPhee, they like Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser is coming off his best season and the additions of Campbell and Derek Wolfe will help the pass rush. With the talent they've added and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's creative blitz packages, I think the Ravens feel good about their ability to pressure quarterbacks. For those reasons, I don't think Suggs will return to Baltimore even if he doesn't retire.
Downing: Since the Ravens drafted Dobbins, fans have asked about the possibility of him taking over the starting job from Mark Ingram. I don't see it happening. Not this year. Do people remember how good Ingram was last year? He scored 15 touchdowns and topped 1,000 rushing yards on his way to making the Pro Bowl. He also brings so much energy to the field with his infectious attitude. Ingram will open the season as the starter and I expect him to remain in the role throughout the year.
Now there's no question that the Ravens have high hopes for Dobbins. He was an electric playmaker in college and has all the makings of a star NFL running back. But they don't need to put too much on his plate as a rookie. He can learn the offense, get a feel for the system and work to establish himself in the early part of the year. Don't be surprised if Dobbins earns more carries for himself over the course of the season, but I still expect Ingram to be RB1.
Brown: I think there will be fewer designed runs for Lamar Jackson next season. Maybe not dramatically fewer, but with the addition of Dobbins, the Ravens now have four quality running backs. It's probably the NFL's deepest running back rotation.
In games when the running backs are rolling, I think you'll see the backs carry the ground attack and decrease the running load on Jackson. He's such a gifted runner, it would be foolish not to call some designed runs for him, particularly in crucial situations. But I think the Ravens will ask him to run a little less and throw a little more. I think that trend will continue as Jackson's career evolves – relying less on his legs and more on his arm.