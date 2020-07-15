Mailbag: Which Pass Rusher Is Most Likely to Step Up?

Mink: I haven't seen every other team's announcement on how many fans they plan to accommodate at their stadiums this year, but this will obviously be a league-wide issue. No doubt, it's a bummer. The Ravens have one of the best gameday atmospheres in the NFL, and that is one reason why they have had so much success playing at home. So capping the attendance at 14,000 is obviously a tough, but necessary, pill to swallow. I think the players are professionals who will still play at a similar level. But there's no doubt that players do feed off the crowd's energy, and that just won't be the same. I'm particularly disappointed to lose out on the full splendor that would have filled M&T Bank Stadium for the Monday Night Football game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28. Rest assured, we'll do everything we can to still turn it up inside M&T Bank Stadium as best we can.