Tyus Bowser Eyes Double-Digit Sacks in 2020

Terrell Suggs had 12 sacks in 2014, making him the last Raven to enjoy a double-digit sack season. Tyus Bowser believes he can reach 10 sacks or more in 2020 and it has become one of his goals.

"I definitely want to get into the 10-sack club this year," Bowser said on Facebook Live. "I want to be a Pro Bowler this year and ultimately win a championship. Those are the main three goals I want to accomplish."

As a second-round draft pick in 2017, Bowser faced a make-or-break season in 2019 and responded with career highs in both sacks (5.0) and tackles (23). Now entering his fourth season, Bowser feels confident he will realize the potential the Ravens saw when they drafted him.

Bowser played 39.8 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps last season and wants to play even more. While he wants to improve as a sack artist, the outside linebacker also wants to become a better all-around player and a role model for younger players.

"Consistency," Bowser said. "Just being able to be reliable, any downs. And my pass rush being able to get to the quarterback consistently, whether it's hits, pressures, sacks, whatever it is.

"And then just being a leader. Being able to open my mouth more, knowing that this is my fourth year, we've got younger guys that look up to our vets and we're a young team. Just being able to talk to the young guys, especially our outside linebacker group. Being able to be vocal and teach these guys, help them elevate their game. That's definitely what I want to improve on."

Baltimore made several offseason additions that should benefit Bowser. New defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe combined for 13.5 sacks last season. Their presence joining leading pass rusher Matthew Judon, who had 9.5 sacks last season, will make it more difficult for opponents to focus on keeping Bowser away from the quarterback. Second-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson will also return with more experience.

Bowser's goal of a 10-sack season is lofty, but it fits the Ravens' high expectations for their defense. All their defensive meetings have been virtual this offseason due to COVID-19, but Bowser senses a strong commitment to finish 2020 as the last team standing. And Bowser plans to be a key part of that success.

"It's going to be a good year," Bowser said. "You've got guys who want it, guys who are hungry. Their mindset is on another level. They know the pieces, the know what we have on this team to make something happen this year.