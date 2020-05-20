Mailbag: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Year 2 Jump?

Downing: I don't see a reunion with Terrell Suggs this year. After going from the Ravens to Cardinals to Chiefs in the span of a year, I think Suggs is likely to call it a career. He just won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, so it would be fitting for him to go out on top. He also put himself at No. 8 on the list for career sacks, which should solidify his Hall of Fame resume. Suggs was already worthy of a gold jacket before last year, but winning another championship and moving into top-10 all-time for sacks was the icing on the cake.

So while I don't see Suggs suiting up for the Ravens again, I do see him returning to Baltimore at some point to officially retire as a Raven. Suggs is one of the best players in franchise history and he'll forever view himself as a Raven, so it's only right to make it official with a retirement ceremony. I would expect the same for Joe Flacco, but it's tough to predict when that happens. Flacco reportedly had neck surgery this offseason, and he may not be ready to play by the start of the 2020 season. He indicated at the end of the year that he wanted to continue his career, but he's yet to be signed. Does he sit this year out to recover from the injury? Does he decide to retire? Does he accept a backup role with a new team? Those questions are very much unanswered at this point, but once Flacco does decide to call it a career, I would expect him to retire back in Baltimore.