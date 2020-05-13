Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Mink: DeCosta was clear in saying that he sees a role for all four running backs this season, but I do think we'll see a reduction in Gus Edwards' carries, and Justice Hill does not appear to be in line for a big boost. Last season, it broke down as such in carries: Mark Ingram II (202), Lamar Jackson (176), Edwards (133), Hill (58). Jackson said he intends to run less, so let's drop that to 150 or so. I think the Ravens would like to help Ingram stay fresher, so let's take that to 175. Edwards could go to 100 and it wouldn't surprise me if Hill has slightly fewer too, say 50. That's about 100 carries for Dobbins, which seems right for a rookie just breaking in but with enough talent to get the ball a lot. Dobbins could even see more of that if he plays well early and takes over more of that No. 2 running back share from Edwards as the season goes on.