Mailbag: Why Don't the Ravens Get a No. 1 Wide Receiver?

Downing: Before diving into this answer, I think it's worth mentioning a couple things. First, sacks aren't the be-all, end-all. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills had fewer sacks than the Ravens this year and they obviously still made it to the AFC championship. Secondly, the Ravens were middle of the road in sacks this year (14th), but still allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL. Now with that said, there's no question that Ravens Defense Coordinator Wink Martindale wants to have an aggressive defense that gets pressure on the quarterback, and that's why he blitzes more than any coordinator in the NFL.

Something that worked against the Ravens this year as far as the pass rush was the fact that opposing offenses got rid of the ball quickly. The Ravens faced a number of teams that were among the fastest in the league at getting rid of the football, and that limits the opportunities for pressure. It actually brings up an interesting decision going into an offseason where the Ravens have four unrestricted free agents at outside linebacker – Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee. General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked on Monday about whether premier pass rushers may no longer be as valued because of how teams design a quick-passing offense. DeCosta acknowledged that "we've looked at that," but still emphasized the importance of a good pass rush against play-action heavy teams (such as Tennessee).