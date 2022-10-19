Mailbag: Why Don't the Ravens Run More?

Oct 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
101922-Drake
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Kenyan Drake

Mink: I can hear it now. If Lamar Jackson was throwing less, people would be asking, "Why aren't you letting Lamar throw!?!?"

The wide-angle view here is that it's only natural for Jackson to throw more as his career progresses and he becomes a better passer. As far as year-to-year differences, the Ravens' roster status has dictated this. Last year, Baltimore was forced to ride a collection of veteran running backs and had a hampered offensive line that left the ground game a little lackluster. Thus, the Ravens pivoted to being a more aerial attack.

This season, the Ravens started the year in a somewhat similar situation as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards rehabbed. I expect that as Baltimore's running back room gets stronger (and the weather colder) the Ravens will tilt into being a little more run-heavy like the 2019 squad. Plus, the offensive line is becoming a real strength of this offense. With Ronnie Stanley back, Tyler Linderbaum growing, etc., Baltimore may lean on the called run game.

Downing: There are multiple layers to this question. First of all, it's inaccurate to say the Ravens haven't invested at wide receiver. They have used two first-round picks on receiver over the last four years – Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman – and they may have gone that route again this year if the top three receivers weren't off the board before the No. 14 pick. Now you can argue that the Ravens should have taken a different receiver in the 2019 draft, but the fact is that they did make a major investment of a first-round pick on Brown. It's also worth pointing out the jury is still out on Bateman, but he has undoubtedly shown top-flight potential this season before his injury.

Now in terms of bringing in top-notch veterans, the Ravens have opted against acquiring star pass catchers like Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill or A.J. Brown. All those players were traded in recent years, but the Ravens would have needed to part ways with first-round picks in those instances and then signed the receivers to expensive long-term extensions. That's a major commitment in both contractual and draft value. Now maybe having a player like Diggs or Hill would transform the offense and take the Ravens to the next level, but they would have to give up a player (or multiple players) in exchange for that pass catcher. For example, the Ravens have to decide if they prefer to have a receiver such as Hill, or if they would rather have Tyler Linderbaum, Calais Campbell, and Marcus Peters. That's a difficult decision to make. And with the Ravens' run-heavy offense that's dominated by premiere tight end Mark Andrews, it's hard to argue that the investment in receiver would be more beneficial than the investment in other areas. This is all a good debate, but it's a nuanced discussion with many layers to the story.

Mink: We're really looking down the road here. Yes, it will become more difficult to compete the higher Jackson's salary goes, but that's just the business. If you want an elite quarterback like Jackson, you're eventually going to have to pay him as such. That means he needs to play like that elite player to lead the team to victories with more inexpensive players around him.

Usually, a player has a lower cap hit on long-term extensions during the first couple of years. For example, Josh Allen had a cap hit of about $10 million last year and $16 million this season. If the Ravens were to build a Jackson extension in a similar way, that would give them another couple years to put more pieces around him.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Plummet to No. 17 in CBS Sports' Rankings

The Ravens fell down the power rankings after their loss to the New York Giants.

news

Late for Work 10/19: Is Lamar Jackson Trying to Do Too Much to Lift Ravens?

Ed Reed is excited about the Ravens reportedly agreeing to terms with DeSean Jackson. A former NFL executive says Jets GM Joe Douglas learned lessons well from Ozzie Newsome.

news

Reports: Ravens to Sign Veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson, one of the NFL's premier deep threats during his career, has reportedly agreed to join the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Two Veteran Linebackers to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran linebackers Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford to the practice squad and have released Sykesville native Brandon Copeland and Jeremiah Attaochu.

news

Rookie Tight End Charlie Kolar Cleared for Practice

Taking another step in his return from sports hernia surgery, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar has been given the green light to practice.

news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis' Son Scores First College Touchdown

A wide receiver at Kentucky, Rashaan Lewis scored in the fourth quarter in a big win over Mississippi State.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 6 vs. Giants

The film helps explain what happened in the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

news

Late for Work 10/18: Ravens Reportedly Bringing in DeSean Jackson for Visit

An NFL.com writer says the Ravens have been a disappointment but they're still legitimate contenders. Malik Harrison 'has been playing rock-solid football.'

news

Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards Close to Returning

Head Coach John Harbaugh said top wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a sprained foot.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Quarterback Situation Uncertain Again

Shoulder injury to Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson is a concern. Kevin Stefanski after Browns' third straight loss says, 'I don't have a ton of answers right this moment.'

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 6 vs. Giants

Ronnie Stanley played all but eight snaps against the Giants. Demarcus Robinson gets more snaps than Devin Duvernay.

Find Tickets
Advertising