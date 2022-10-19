Mailbag: Why Don't the Ravens Run More?

Downing: There are multiple layers to this question. First of all, it's inaccurate to say the Ravens haven't invested at wide receiver. They have used two first-round picks on receiver over the last four years – Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman – and they may have gone that route again this year if the top three receivers weren't off the board before the No. 14 pick. Now you can argue that the Ravens should have taken a different receiver in the 2019 draft, but the fact is that they did make a major investment of a first-round pick on Brown. It's also worth pointing out the jury is still out on Bateman, but he has undoubtedly shown top-flight potential this season before his injury.

Now in terms of bringing in top-notch veterans, the Ravens have opted against acquiring star pass catchers like Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill or A.J. Brown. All those players were traded in recent years, but the Ravens would have needed to part ways with first-round picks in those instances and then signed the receivers to expensive long-term extensions. That's a major commitment in both contractual and draft value. Now maybe having a player like Diggs or Hill would transform the offense and take the Ravens to the next level, but they would have to give up a player (or multiple players) in exchange for that pass catcher. For example, the Ravens have to decide if they prefer to have a receiver such as Hill, or if they would rather have Tyler Linderbaum, Calais Campbell, and Marcus Peters. That's a difficult decision to make. And with the Ravens' run-heavy offense that's dominated by premiere tight end Mark Andrews, it's hard to argue that the investment in receiver would be more beneficial than the investment in other areas. This is all a good debate, but it's a nuanced discussion with many layers to the story.