Mailbag: Why Haven't the Ravens Made Any Additions?

Mink: This could age really quickly if the Ravens make a move soon after free agency's doors open at 4 p.m. today. The reason for the Ravens' lack of (reported) additions so far is tied to their salary-cap space and Lamar Jackson. The situation is a delicate balance.

According to Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report, who is the Baltimore media's trusted source on salary-cap matters, the Ravens will have about $10.3 million in salary-cap space when free agency officially opens. That will likely change after their plan for handling their restricted free agents is announced.

The Ravens have created that cap space with the release of Calais Campbell, trade of Chuck Clark, and reported contract restructures of Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards and Michael Pierce. Baltimore reportedly could clear more space with restructures of other veterans' contracts, but they'd likely rather not do that unless they have to.

Baltimore doesn't have a lot of cap space but does have some flexibility. As we've been saying for a long time, a lot of this is contingent on what happens with Jackson. The Ravens don't want to blow through their cap space and handicap their ability to match an offer sheet from another team. At the same time, they want to improve their wide receiver corps. So it's a matter of getting a feel for what the market is on Jackson once he can start negotiating with other teams (4 p.m. today), while also being able to pounce in the wide receiver market so the Ravens can have better targets for their star quarterback assuming he's still in Baltimore in 2023, as the Ravens hope.