Mailbag: Will Ravens Continue Their Running Back By Committee?

Mink: It's hard to complain about the Ravens' running back rotation after they just ran for 294 yards against the Cowboys. Sure, Dallas has the NFL's worst run defense this year, but that's still quite a feat regardless of who it comes against. So whatever the Ravens did last week, it worked.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards shined against the Cowboys (who knew the Gus Bus had such good handling?!) and have stood out in recent weeks, including when Mark Ingram II was sidelined. Dobbins is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and Edwards is at 4.8, including a whopping 14.4 versus the Cowboys.

There has been a change in how carries are split. Dobbins has led the trio in rushing attempts in the past two games when the trio has been on the field (excluding the Steelers game) and I expect that to continue. The rookie has major juice and looks fresh. He's going to be a star in this league.