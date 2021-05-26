Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Downing: I'm guessing this is a question in nearly every other team's Mailbag this week. This is one of the biggest stories in the NFL right now, and of course any team would love to have a future Hall of Famer like Julio Jones on their roster. But things are never that simple. Jones has three years remaining on his contract and carries a salary cap hit north of $20 million this year. The Ravens don't have to the cap space to make that work, unless they were to do some serious restructuring or moving of players.

Plus, did you forget that the Ravens just used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman last month? There were rumors leading up to the draft that Jones was available, so if the Ravens wanted to go in that direction, they could have done that before drafting Bateman. Maybe the price has gone down for Jones since the Falcons haven't received the reported first-round pick they're looking for, but I can't imagine the price has dropped too much. The Ravens don't like to part ways with high draft picks, and it would be particularly surprising at a position where they just invested a first-round pick. If the Ravens added Jones to this roster, what would that mean for Bateman or Hollywood Brown? Sure, neither has a resume like Jones, but they also come at a fraction of a price. This is one of those scenarios that is fun to talk about, but I think there are too many barriers to make this happen.