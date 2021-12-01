Mailbag: Worried About the Way the Ravens Are Winning?

Downing: The Ravens future at safety is murky right now. De'Shon Elliott is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a season-ending pectoral/biceps injury. He developed into a quality starter over the last season and a half, but it's tough to know what kind of contract he'll get in free agency considering his injury history. It's possible he ends up signing a short-term contract with the hope of cashing in later with a big long-term deal. The Ravens like his ability and energy that he brings to the field, so it's certainly possible that he gets a new deal in Baltimore. If the Ravens do re-sign him, I don't expect that to lead to a position shift like the question suggests. Chuck Clark, who will have two years left on his contract after this season, is not going to become a linebacker. He's 205 pounds. That's not just big enough for an NFL linebacker, where you take on blocks from 300-plus pound linemen and have to hold up in the run game.