Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.
Today, we'll focus on Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell:
Why He Makes Sense:
Mitchell was productive both outside and in the slot for the Longhorns and would add a versatile target to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Mitchell has a strong skillset working the middle of the field and catching balls in traffic. He also has the speed (ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds) to take the top off a defense. Mitchell could join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to give Jackson another big body target to work with.
Why He Could Make it to No. 30
Mitchell never had a 1,000-yard season during three years in college and some teams drafting ahead of Baltimore may question the value of taking him in the first round. There's disagreement about whether Mitchell will be a productive No. 1 receiver, or a complimentary piece of the offense.
What the Pundits Are Saying:
"Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he's still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles. He's not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.
"Mitchell was a showstopper at the combine, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and dominating the jumps (39.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-4 in the broad). He had a career year at Texas in 2023 that included just one drop. And he shows up in big games. Mitchell played in five College Football Playoff games over his career (Texas and Georgia) and scored a touchdown in all five of them." – Field Yates, ESPN
"Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he's clean getting in and out of breaks. He gave Kool-Aid McKinstry a lot of trouble in the Alabama game last September, finishing with three catches for 78 yards and two TDs. He has some wow catches on fades and 50/50 balls. It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. He doesn't have a ton of production after the catch. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he's a real weapon in the red zone." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network