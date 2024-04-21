 Skip to main content
Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

Published: Apr 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM Updated: Apr 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Eric Gay/AP Photo
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

As the Ravens head into the 2024 NFL Draft, we're taking a more detailed look at the top players projected to Baltimore with pick No. 30.

Today, we'll focus on Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell:

Why He Makes Sense:

Mitchell was productive both outside and in the slot for the Longhorns and would add a versatile target to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Mitchell has a strong skillset working the middle of the field and catching balls in traffic. He also has the speed (ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds) to take the top off a defense. Mitchell could join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to give Jackson another big body target to work with.

Every Prospect Mocked to the Ravens

Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
1 / 27

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

John Raoux/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2 / 27

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
3 / 27

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
4 / 27

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OL Graham Barton, Duke
5 / 27

OL Graham Barton, Duke

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 27

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 / 27

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
8 / 27

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT JC Latham, Alabama
9 / 27

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DE Jared Verse, Florida State
10 / 27

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
11 / 27

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
12 / 27

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
13 / 27

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
14 / 27

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Young Kwak/AP Photo
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
15 / 27

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
16 / 27

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
17 / 27

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Al Goldis/AP Photo
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
18 / 27

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
19 / 27

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

George Walker IV/AP Photo
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 27

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Eric Gay/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
21 / 27

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
22 / 27

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
23 / 27

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
24 / 27

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
25 / 27

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Colin Hackley/AP Photo
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
26 / 27

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
27 / 27

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Why He Could Make it to No. 30

Mitchell never had a 1,000-yard season during three years in college and some teams drafting ahead of Baltimore may question the value of taking him in the first round. There's disagreement about whether Mitchell will be a productive No. 1 receiver, or a complimentary piece of the offense.

What the Pundits Are Saying:

"Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he's still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles. He's not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

"Mitchell was a showstopper at the combine, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and dominating the jumps (39.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-4 in the broad). He had a career year at Texas in 2023 that included just one drop. And he shows up in big games. Mitchell played in five College Football Playoff games over his career (Texas and Georgia) and scored a touchdown in all five of them." – Field Yates, ESPN

"Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he's clean getting in and out of breaks. He gave Kool-Aid McKinstry a lot of trouble in the Alabama game last September, finishing with three catches for 78 yards and two TDs. He has some wow catches on fades and 50/50 balls. It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. He doesn't have a ton of production after the catch. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he's a real weapon in the red zone." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

