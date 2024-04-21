Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

What the Pundits Are Saying:

"Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he's still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles. He's not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

"Mitchell was a showstopper at the combine, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and dominating the jumps (39.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-4 in the broad). He had a career year at Texas in 2023 that included just one drop. And he shows up in big games. Mitchell played in five College Football Playoff games over his career (Texas and Georgia) and scored a touchdown in all five of them." – Field Yates, ESPN