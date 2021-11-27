Malik Harrison Activated From Injured Reserve

Campbell has not practiced this week, but Harbaugh was optimistic about the veteran's chances to play against Cleveland.

"It's been encouraging with Calais," Harbaugh said Friday. "Of course, you have to go through the process, and you never can predict that exactly. But I think it's been very encouraging that way."

Justin Ellis has played a large role on the defensive line in recent weeks, but may get assistance from Mack, who has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during his career playing for Tennessee and New England.

Baltimore's defensive line will be tested by the Browns, who have the NFL's top rushing attack averaging 156.8 yards led by running back Nick Chubb. They will also get running back Kareem Hunt and starting right tackle Jack Conklin back from injuries Sunday night. The Browns may rely heavily on their running game with quarterback Baker Mayfield playing through multiple injuries. Chubb is third in the league in rushing yards (851) with at least 100 yards in four of his last five games.

A sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, Seymour was signed to the practice squad in October and saw his only game action this season against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 (nine snaps, two tackles). He can provide depth as the Ravens continue to deal with cornerback injuries. Starting corner Anthony Averett (thigh) is trending in the right direction after practicing Thursday and Friday. Slot corner Tavon Young (foot/knee) returned to the field Friday after sitting out two days. Both are questionable, as is Jimmy Smith (neck) who didn't practice all week, and Chris Westry (thigh) who returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.