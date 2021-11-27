Malik Harrison Activated From Injured Reserve

The Ravens made several roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Second-year linebacker Malik Harrison was activated from Reserve/Non-Football Injury after being struck in the calf by a stray bullet during Baltimore's bye week and missing the last three games. With outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Daelin Hayes on the injured list and unable to play against Cleveland, Harrison returns for an important AFC North game to provide depth at linebacker. Harrison played in all seven games prior to his injury, making five starts with 22 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Veteran defensive tackle Isaiah Mack was elevated to the 53-man roster after being signed to the practice squad last week, putting him in position to make his Ravens debut against Cleveland.
Veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour was signed to the 53-man roster, with four cornerbacks questionable for Sunday's game.
Harrison, who has been an inside linebacker, had a strong week of practice according to Head Coach John Harbaugh and has shown the versatility to play EDGE linebacker as well.
"He did a nice job in the three weeks he was away with his injury situation of training," Harbaugh said. "He's in good shape. He's definitely an option on the edge at SAM, or defensive end in a nickel package."
Mack will be available to face the Browns, as Baltimore's defensive line could be without top run stoppers Calais Campbell (concussion) and Brandon Williams (shoulder), who are both questionable. Williams, who returned to practice this week after missing the past three weeks, did not practice Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Campbell has not practiced this week, but Harbaugh was optimistic about the veteran's chances to play against Cleveland.
"It's been encouraging with Calais," Harbaugh said Friday. "Of course, you have to go through the process, and you never can predict that exactly. But I think it's been very encouraging that way."
Justin Ellis has played a large role on the defensive line in recent weeks, but may get assistance from Mack, who has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during his career playing for Tennessee and New England.
Baltimore's defensive line will be tested by the Browns, who have the NFL's top rushing attack averaging 156.8 yards led by running back Nick Chubb. They will also get running back Kareem Hunt and starting right tackle Jack Conklin back from injuries Sunday night. The Browns may rely heavily on their running game with quarterback Baker Mayfield playing through multiple injuries. Chubb is third in the league in rushing yards (851) with at least 100 yards in four of his last five games.
A sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, Seymour was signed to the practice squad in October and saw his only game action this season against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 (nine snaps, two tackles). He can provide depth as the Ravens continue to deal with cornerback injuries. Starting corner Anthony Averett (thigh) is trending in the right direction after practicing Thursday and Friday. Slot corner Tavon Young (foot/knee) returned to the field Friday after sitting out two days. Both are questionable, as is Jimmy Smith (neck) who didn't practice all week, and Chris Westry (thigh) who returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.
In another roster move, undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington, who suffered a broken foot in practice this week, was placed on injured reserve and is out for the season. Washington played primarily on special teams and saw action in three games.