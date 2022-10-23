Malik Harrison's Face Makes Game-Saving Block As Ravens Survive Fourth Quarter

Players and coaches on Baltimore's sideline went wild after Harrison's block, knowing how desperately they needed to win a close game. In all three losses this season, the Ravens (4-3) led by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Sunday's game was another cliffhanger.

After the Ravens went ahead, 23-13, early in the fourth quarter, the Browns went on a 75-yard scoring drive to close to within three points. On Baltimore's next possession, Justice Hill fumbled with 3:20 to play, setting up Cleveland's potential game-tying drive and the final field-goal attempt by York. Lamar Jackson said Harrison's block was exactly what the Ravens needed.

"A huge relief," Jackson said. "I feel like [we] heard the whole team justlet that out. Shoutout to Malik and the whole special teams, because they did a terrific job.