Marcus Peters' Contract Extension Is 'Just the Beginning.' Who's Next?

Marcus Peters' contract extension, announced Saturday night, shouldn't have come as a surprise.

He is now the fourth Raven to ink an extension since the season started, joining wide receiver Willie Snead IV, fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard and linebacker L.J. Fort.

General Manager Eric DeCosta has said all along that he wants to prioritize getting players under contract before they hit the open market, and he's followed through. During a franchise-best 14-2 season, there are a lot of players the Ravens want to keep.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was "so pleased" about Peters' extension that when he got to the team meeting Saturday evening, just after it had been announced, Harbaugh gave Peters a hug and the whole team cheered.

"But that's just the beginning," Harbaugh said, saying it's something DeCosta and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome continue to work on.

"There will be more guys we sign, too. We want our players, and our players want to be here. The business side of it has to be taken care of, and that's just one of a couple first steps we've already taken."

So who's next?

A prime candidate is outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who is in his fourth and final year of his rookie contract and has put together his best season yet.