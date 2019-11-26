Marcus Peters Revels in Picking Off His Former Team

The Rams thought Ramsey was so much better than Peters that they were willing to give up two first-round picks. They got Ramsey just hours after trading Peters, yet Peters has made the Ravens look like the big winners.

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon said beating L.A. meant "everything" to Peters. He left on good terms with the Rams, but being traded for a second time in his young career had to stir up some feelings.

"He wanted to come in and get this win. You always do when you go back home," Judon said. "I don't care if I go back to Grand Valley [State]. If I'm going against them, I want to whup them, just to show you know what type of player I am. To get that pick late in the game really killed everything."

The Ravens gave Earl Thomas his moment in a return to Seattle. Now Peters got his in the Coliseum, and it's one he won't soon forget.

"We've got everybody's back. Everybody has everybody's back," Judon said.