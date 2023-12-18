Marcus Williams Leaves With Groin Injury

Starting safety Marcus Williams suffered a groin injury late in the first half of Sunday's game in Jacksonville and did not return.

Geno Stone replaced Williams in the secondary to start the third quarter while Williams remained on the sideline in uniform.

After the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jaguars, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams' injury is likely day-to-day.

Williams was injured making an important tackle on Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington on the final play of the first half at Baltimore's 5-yard line, preventing Washington from getting out of bounds to stop the clock. The Jaguars were out of timeouts, and they never got off another play after Trevor Lawrence's 36-yard completion to Zay Jones. The Jaguars came up empty on the drive, and the Ravens went to the locker room with a 10-0 lead.

"Marcus made a great play. That saved us right there. Just a fabulous play," Harbaugh said.

Stone is having his best season with a career-high six interceptions and stepped in for Williams earlier this season when he missed three games with a pectoral injury and two games with an injured hamstring.