Marcus Williams Leaves With Groin Injury

Dec 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Marcus Injury
Steve Luciano/AP Photo
S Marcus Williams

Starting safety Marcus Williams suffered a groin injury late in the first half of Sunday's game in Jacksonville and did not return.

Geno Stone replaced Williams in the secondary to start the third quarter while Williams remained on the sideline in uniform.

After the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jaguars, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams' injury is likely day-to-day.

Williams was injured making an important tackle on Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington on the final play of the first half at Baltimore's 5-yard line, preventing Washington from getting out of bounds to stop the clock. The Jaguars were out of timeouts, and they never got off another play after Trevor Lawrence's 36-yard completion to Zay Jones. The Jaguars came up empty on the drive, and the Ravens went to the locker room with a 10-0 lead.

"Marcus made a great play. That saved us right there. Just a fabulous play," Harbaugh said.

Stone is having his best season with a career-high six interceptions and stepped in for Williams earlier this season when he missed three games with a pectoral injury and two games with an injured hamstring.

However, a coverage breakdown on the Jaguars' first offensive drive of the second half resulted in Jamal Agnew breaking open for a 65-yard touchdown – the longest play the Ravens defense has allowed this season.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Playoff-Clinching Victory in Jacksonville

The Ravens clinched a playoff berth and maintained the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an important victory on "Monday Night Football."
news

After Clinching Playoff Spot, Ravens Say 'We're Just Getting Started'

The Ravens are two games up in the AFC North with three games to go, and their chances of winning a first-round bye are 69 percent.
news

Justin Madubuike Ties NFL Sack Record

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike has now registered at least a half-sack in 11 straight games, tying the record set by Chris Jones and others.
news

Keaton Mitchell Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell got tripped up from behind and landed awkwardly after nearly breaking away.
news

Kyle Hamilton Is Active vs. Jaguars

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play against the Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Jaguars

The Ravens return to primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 8:20 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Entering Week 15 as the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Ravens (10-3) travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars (8-5) on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens sit at No. 1 in the AFC and hope to keep the top seed with a win over the Jaguars Sunday.
news

Ravens Elevate Outside Linebacker From Practice Squad

The Ravens have elevated OLB Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad, but Malik Hamm remains on IR.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Topping His MVP Season

The Ravens' Super Bowl window is open right now. Sunday is another get-right game for a team leader. Jackson's next weather test is wind.
news

Oral History of Tylan Wallace's Walk-Off Touchdown

In their own words, teammates who helped spring Tylan Wallace on his 76-yard walk-off touchdown describe the play.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising