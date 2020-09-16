Mark Andrews Is Dominating at Tight End And Wide Receiver

"I love being outside," Andrews said. "It's something I'm really comfortable with. It's starting to grow in this offense, me being outside more. I just think it creates more mismatches, defenses having to game-plan for that. [Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman] has done a great job of moving around and hiding some stuff."

Andrews just has a knack for getting open, whether it be versus man coverage or zone. This summer, as he was preparing for an increased role after the trade of fellow tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Andrews talked about how he does it.

"I grew up playing outside receiver. I think as a big guy, being able to have that feel for the game and to learn things as my base layer was great for me. Just being able to feel myself in space and feel where to go," Andrews said.