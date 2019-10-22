Mark Andrews Isn't Fazed by Uncharacteristic Drops

However, things got worse for Andrews in the second half. Late in the third quarter, Andrews momentarily controlled what would've been a leaping 16-yard touchdown catch, but he couldn't secure it before Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright reached in to knock the ball away.

Two plays later, Jackson went right back to Andrews and he flat-out dropped a pass over the middle. Then in the fourth quarter, Andrews dropped a pass over the middle that may have been his easiest attempt of the day.

It was a rainy day in Seattle and the ball was slick, but Andrews makes no excuses.

"I've played in plenty of rainy games, and honestly, I think I've kind of played better in rainy games," Andrew said. "I don't know if that was a factor. It was just an off game. I felt like I got open, I had my chances, things were there, it just didn't work out. That's when you've got to look at yourself, look in the mirror, and tell yourself you've got to get better. It's no one else's fault but mine for not catching those balls, making those easy plays. Nothing else needs to be said."

Andrews remains one of the NFL's most productive tight ends with 36 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns. Head Coach John Harbaugh is not worried about Andrews having a lingering issue.