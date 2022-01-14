Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay Voted First-Team All-Pro

Three Ravens who enjoyed superb seasons received one of the NFL's top honors Friday. Tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro for the 2021 season by an Associated Press nationwide panel of voters.
It's the fifth time in Tucker's career that he's made first-team All-Pro, while Andrews and Duvernay received the honor for the first time.
Andrews ascended to new heights this season, leading all NFL tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) while setting the franchise record in both categories. He also tied for first among NFL tight ends with nine touchdown receptions, and had the fifth-highest run-blocking grade at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.
"We're seeing him grow into being great right in front of our eyes," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he's always been a good player, but I think he's really confronted some things that he really wanted to work on as a player to become a better, more consistent, clutch player, and we're seeing that happen."
Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and had another spectacular season, making 35 of 37 field goal attempts and all 32 extra point attempts. Having a legendary career, Tucker has tied Hall of Fame kicker Morton Anderson for the most first-team All-Pro selections among kickers.
Tucker added another unforgettable moment to his resume with his NFL-record 66-yard game-winning field goal to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
"He's earned the respect over the years of his peers and other coaches," Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton said. "This is just what he does. He works very hard at trying to be the best and trying to keep himself at the top of the league."
Duvernay made first-team All-Pro as a punt returner and has quickly become the best in the league at it. The second-year wide receiver never returned punts until his rookie season, but he led the league in punt return average (13.9) and was also a dangerous kickoff returner.
"Not every guy can do it. It takes a skillful person to be able to go back there and catch punts," Horton said. "There are a lot of things that go into it, and he's proven. He's shown up a lot, and I think our guys, we all really appreciate him."
None of the three Ravens were among the five unanimous choices, which were Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Baltimore faced all five of them.