Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay Voted First-Team All-Pro

Three Ravens who enjoyed superb seasons received one of the NFL's top honors Friday. Tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro for the 2021 season by an Associated Press nationwide panel of voters.

It's the fifth time in Tucker's career that he's made first-team All-Pro, while Andrews and Duvernay received the honor for the first time.

Andrews ascended to new heights this season, leading all NFL tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) while setting the franchise record in both categories. He also tied for first among NFL tight ends with nine touchdown receptions, and had the fifth-highest run-blocking grade at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.