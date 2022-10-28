Mark Andrews Goes to Locker Room With Shoulder Injury

Oct 27, 2022 at 09:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

andrews
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Top Ravens pass catcher Mark Andrews went to the locker room in the first half and is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Andrews made back-to-back catches for a combined 27 catches on the Ravens' first two offensive plays of the game, but he took a big hit on the second. He was blanketed on two key third down incompletions after that, including one in the red zone.

After Andrews caught a third pass midway through the second quarter for a 6-yard gain, he was clearly in pain and went immediately to the sideline. After going into the blue medical tent, Andrews was taken to the locker room.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5). He didn't practice at all this week entering the game and sat out most of last week's practice time too, though that was listed as a knee issue.

