Mark Andrews' Status Is 'Up in the Air' vs. Texans

Mark Andrews is questionable to play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, but has trended in the right direction this week.

The Ravens tight end, who suffered a major ankle injury on Nov. 16, was a full practice participant Wednesday and was back on the field Thursday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Andrews' status is "still up in the air."

Andrews said Wednesday that he’ll play if he feels he can help the team. He would have to be activated off injured reserve Friday if he's going to play.

"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go," Andrews said. "If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), however, did not practice at all this week and is looking doubtful to play.

"It's a little dicey right now with Marlon," Harbaugh said. "I don't know if he'll make it. He's probably the person I'm least optimistic about right now."

If Humphrey is ruled out, that leaves Brandon Stephens and likely Ronald Darby as the starting cornerbacks against C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and the Texans' hot passing attack. Darby has made seven starts this season, as Humphrey will miss his eighth game. Asked about Darby's play this season, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald used one word: "Consistent."

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned from an illness that kept him out of practice Wednesday and told reporters he'll play. Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) also both returned to full practice and said they'll suit up.

Running back Dalvin Cook has been moved up to the 53-man roster and Harbaugh confirmed that he will play Saturday. Cook said he has no expectations about what his workload could look like.

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) haven't practiced this week. With Wallace expected to be sidelined, wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay will play, Harbaugh said, which means he'll be activated off injured reserve. The Ravens have two open 53-man roster spots – one for Duvernay and another for Andrews if he's ready. The Ravens would need to make those moves by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Texans Defenders Return to Practice

Multiple Texans defensive starters are banged up but seem ready to play.