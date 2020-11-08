Mark Ingram Inactive, Dez Bryant Active vs. Colts

Mark Ingram II won't see action Sunday, but Dez Bryant could.

Ingram (ankle) is inactive against the Indianapolis Colts and will miss his second straight game, leaving Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to handle the bulk of the running back load. Dobbins is coming off a career-high 113-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, while Edwards rushed for 87 yards against Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Bryant is active Sunday as a practice squad call-up and will make his Ravens debut. The 31-year-old wide receiver has not played in an NFL game since 2017, but Bryant was signed to the practice squad Oct. 27. During his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant was one of the league's top possession receivers with 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns.