Mark Ingram Inactive, Dez Bryant Active vs. Colts

Nov 08, 2020 at 12:37 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110820-Inactives

Mark Ingram II won't see action Sunday, but Dez Bryant could. 

Ingram (ankle) is inactive against the Indianapolis Colts and will miss his second straight game, leaving Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to handle the bulk of the running back load. Dobbins is coming off a career-high 113-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, while Edwards rushed for 87 yards against Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Bryant is active Sunday as a practice squad call-up and will make his Ravens debut. The 31-year-old wide receiver has not played in an NFL game since 2017, but Bryant was signed to the practice squad Oct. 27. During his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant was one of the league's top possession receivers with 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns.

Rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) is active after being listed as questionable and Chris Moore (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Bryant adds to the team's wide receiver depth and hopes to reestablish himself as an offensive weapon who will help the Ravens in the second half of the season.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) is active after being listed as questionable. With All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) unavailable, Smith will join Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in the starting lineup, with either Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey as the third cornerback. Bonds, who was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, played 17 defensive snaps against the Steelers and got strong reviews from Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Inside linebacker Kristian Welch is active for the first time this season after being signed from the practice squad on Saturday. With starter L. J. Fort (finger) inactive, Welch adds to Baltimore's depth at inside linebacker joining Patrick Queen, Chris Board and Malik Harrison. 

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and safety Geno Stone are also active and could see their first action of the season.

In addition to Fort and Ingram, inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington.

For the Indianapolis Colts, leading wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) is inactive after being listed as doubtful. Tight end Moe Allie-Cox (knee) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) are active. Other inactives for the Colts are quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive ends Ben Banogu and Ron'Dell Carter, safety Tavon Wilson, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and tight end Noah Togiai.

