Mark Ingram Inactive, Jimmy Smith Active for Ravens

Nov 01, 2020 at 12:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110120-Inactives

The Ravens will count on their running back depth for Sunday's key matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mark Ingram II (ankle) is out after missing practice all week, leaving Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to carry the load at running back. Ingram was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, but he will miss his first game of the season after rehabbing for two weeks. Second-year running back Justice Hill, who does not have a carry this season while playing on special teams, is also active.

The Steelers are difficult to run against, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (68.8) in the NFL. However, both Edwards and Dobbins have been effective as backups to Ingram, with Edwards averaging 4.5 yards per carry and Dobbins averaging 6.2 yards per run. Dobbins had a season-high nine carries against the Eagles, and Edwards has always responded well when called upon during his three seasons in Baltimore. As a starter for seven games in 2018, Edwards ran for more than 100 yards three times, helping the Ravens to a 6-1 record down the stretch that propelled them into the playoffs.

Defensive lineman Jihad Ward is inactive for the first time this season, after playing at least 20 snaps in every game. Baltimore acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade last week and he will make his Ravens debut, hoping to apply pass-rushing pressure on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is active after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Smith could play a critical role in this game, helping Pro Bowl corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters matchup against Pittsburgh's talented receiving corps. The Steelers have three wideouts who have at least 18 catches and three touchdowns – JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool. The Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at cornerback with Tavon Young and Iman Marshall out for the season with knee injuries and Anthony Averett (shoulder) on injured reserve. Backup Khalil Dorsey is active and could see action in the cornerback rotation.

Veteran defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) is active after being limited in practice all week. Levine missed the Eagles game and his return will be a boost to Baltimore's special teams. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion), who practiced all week, will make his return after missing the Eagles game. Wide receiver Chris Moore, another standout on special teams, is also active for the first time this season after his recovery from a broken finger.

In addition to Ingram and Ward, inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington, and offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Trystan Colon-Castillo.

For the Steelers, inactive are cornerback Mike Hilton, safety Jordan Dangerfield, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, offensive tackle Derwin Gray and tight end Zach Gentry. Fullback Derek Watt, who had been listed as questionable, is active.

