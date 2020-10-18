Mark Ingram, Two Other Ravens Don't Return After Injuries

The Ravens' bye is coming at the right time, as Baltimore suffered three injuries Sunday to players who did not return.

Running back Mark Ingram II (ankle) and cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder) were ruled out after leaving in the first half. Starting right guard Tyre Phillips (hand) also left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not have an immediate update about any of the injuries after the game.

"I have not talked to the trainer about those guys since during the game," Harbaugh said. "I don't think those are any long-term injuries but we'll find out."

Ingram (five carries, 20 yards) limped off the field after a first quarter run and had his ankle re-taped on the sideline. He returned for one more carry, but did not play in the second half. With Ingram out of the lineup, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins shared the running back load for the remainder of the game.

Averett, who entered Sunday's game with 11 tackles and one pass breakup, played a career-high 62 snaps Week 4 against Washington. He has played more regularly in the secondary rotation since the season-ending injury to nickel corner Tavon Young. Averett's ability to play outside corner allows the Ravens to move All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey inside if they prefer that matchup.

Phillips returned to action Sunday after sitting out Week 5 with a shoulder injury. Patrick Mekari took over at right guard after Phillips left.