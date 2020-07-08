Marlon Humphrey Appears on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

You know you have a lot of star power when your players keep ending up on "Celebrity Family Feud."
Marlon Humphrey is the next Raven to appear on the classic game show, following in the footsteps of Lamar Jackson. Humphrey's episode will air this Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Humphrey's teammates were Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Chiefs running back Damien Williams and Packers running back Aaron Jones.
Many of you probably remember Jackson's performance last year, when he got hosed by the judges. Jackson had the best line of the show with, "Granny got the whole wardrobe."
Let's hope Humphrey had better luck.