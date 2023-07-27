Marlon Humphrey's Plan to Elevate His Game Involves New Ravens Receivers

"The good thing about having really good wide receivers is a lot of different releases, a lot of different speeds, a lot of different guys' tempos," Humphrey said. "So, trying to get in front of Zay, Odell, [Rashod] Bateman, [James] Proche, [Devin] Duvernay. Trying to get in front of these guys and try to get hands on them. I really want to try to make these guys better, but also make myself better as well."

It's not just about improving himself but being a leader among the other cornerbacks. Marcus Peters was a football savant who shared a lot of knowledge, both in the classroom and on the field, with his fellow cornerbacks. With Peters now in Las Vegas, Humphrey is taking ownership of leading the cornerbacks.