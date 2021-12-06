Marlon Humphrey to Have MRI, Might Be Out 'A While'

The Ravens have already been operating without their other starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, after a training camp ACL tear. Baltimore's other cornerbacks are also banged up. All five were questionable heading into the game.

Baltimore's cornerback situation is so dire that Harbaugh cited it as the reason why he went for the two-point conversion at the end of the game.

That wasn't the only painful injury as starting right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a hand injury and didn't return after halftime. Mekari "could be [out] a few weeks," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens offensive line is already without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Mekari had stepped in well at right tackle. The line was hampered when he missed time with an ankle issue, which he was pushing through before the hand injury.

Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari for the remainder of the game and had a tough time with Steelers defensive monster T.J. Watt, who had 3.5 sacks and affected the game-deciding two-point conversion attempt. The Steelers registered seven sacks in total.