Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Details His Offseason Transformation

It started with just getting healthy. Brown has never gone into too much detail, or complained, about how much his foot hurt last year. The end of his college career was cut short by a Lisfranc foot fracture, which required surgery that kept him sidelined for much of last offseason.

Brown was on the field for Week 1, but his two long touchdowns on his first two NFL catches in Miami masked the pain he was feeling. He never felt he was "himself" last year and still tied a Ravens rookie franchise record with seven touchdowns. He hauled in 46 receptions for 584 yards and was one of Baltimore's most impressive offensive weapons in the playoff loss.

Soon after the playoff loss, Brown vowed to be a better player in his second season. His rookie year was just the preview.

"I just wanted to get back to my old self," Brown said. "Started off in the beginning of the year just working on my foot, getting my leg back right, my whole left side of my body. And then, ramping up into May and June, I started moving around, doing routes, cutting. Then June and July, I started back working on my speed. I just took the time out to address every part of my body, just to make sure I was going into the year right."

While he was gaining weight, he wanted to make sure he wasn't losing his trademark speed. After all, that's a big part of what makes Brown so special. So he kept running the whole time, and the Ravens sent him a GPS tracker so he could keep track of his speed.

Brown says he doesn't "feel" the additional 23 pounds on his frame.