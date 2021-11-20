Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Out Against Bears

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) will miss his first game this season after being downgraded to out Saturday. Brown is having the best season of his career, leading the Ravens with 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Brown returned to practice Friday and had been listed as questionable, but his status changed Saturday and he won't be able to go. He is the team's top deep threat and is also having his best year gaining yards after the catch. He entered this week 11th in the NFL in receiving yards 16th in receptions.