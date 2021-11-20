Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Out Against Bears

Nov 20, 2021 at 05:44 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Even if Lamar Jackson plays against the Chicago Bears despite his illness, his top wide receiver won't be in action.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) will miss his first game this season after being downgraded to out Saturday. Brown is having the best season of his career, leading the Ravens with 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Brown returned to practice Friday and had been listed as questionable, but his status changed Saturday and he won't be able to go. He is the team's top deep threat and is also having his best year gaining yards after the catch. He entered this week 11th in the NFL in receiving yards 16th in receptions.

With Brown out of action, more responsibility will fall on Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews to pick up the slack in the passing attack, with the Ravens coming off their worst offensive performance of the season in last week's 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Devin Duvernay could also have a bigger role in the offense, as could Miles Boykin (questionable, knee) and James Proche.

