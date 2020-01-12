Marshal Yanda's Future Is Unclear, And Teammates Are Already Recruiting

Jan 12, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011220Yanda

Marshal Yanda's future is unclear, but his teammates have already begun recruiting him to return.

Yanda, 35, signed a contract extension last offseason that puts him under contract through 2020, but that doesn't absolutely mean Yanda will play next season.

Yanda already said that he might have retired if he had not finished the 2018 season healthy. Now after his 13th year, he'll likely spend time thinking about it again this offseason.

It wasn't time for that, however, immediately following Saturday's stunning 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I am not going to talk about my future right now," Yanda said. "Tennessee questions. Anything other than that, I will divert to later on.

"We did not play our best football today, but that does not take away from us winning 12 games in a row and a really good regular season. This is a young, good football team, and they are going to do some great things." 

Yanda turned in his eighth Pro Bowl season this year, and has a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. He was the fourth-highest graded guard in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. He gave up just one sack and eight hurries, and was an instrumental part of Baltimore's record-setting rushing attack.

"We love Marshal. Marshal has really helped mold my career path so far," second-year left guard Bradley Bozeman said. "That guy comes to work every day and busts his butt. He is the true meaning of the game."

Bozeman said he will "100 percent" be recruiting Yanda to come back next year. He said teammates have been talking to Yanda about that all year.

"If he does decide to retire, I would really hate that. If he does come back, I'd be thrilled," Bozeman said. "We'll see; whatever is best for him, that's what he needs to do."

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
news

Late for Work 10/29: Ravens Can Improve Running Game Without Making a Trade

Are the Ravens more dangerous because of the loss to the Bengals? The case for and against each AFC North team winning the division. Should the Ravens try to trade for Allen Robinson?
news

Lamar Jackson's Made Great Strides, But the Work Doesn't Stop

The Ravens 'won't chase ghosts' during the bye week as they tweak their offense for the stretch run.
news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits Say Secondary Is 'Major Concern' for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is ranked the No. 1 quarterback under 25. Jackson and the Ravens' specialists get high marks in Jeff Zrebiec's midseason grades. Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to be linked to the Ravens.
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad, bolstering the team's offensive line depth. 
news

Bye-Week Checklist: 3 Things Going Well, 3 Things to Fix

At 5-2, a lot has gone right for the Baltimore Ravens. Still, there are undeniable issues to fix.
news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Trade for an Offensive Tackle?

Which player coming off IR will make the biggest impact? What other position should the Ravens make a move for at the trade deadline?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Falling to Bengals

The Ravens fell to No. 10 in Bleacher Report's power rankings but are still among the leading contenders in another.
news

Late for Work 10/27: Ed Reed Wants Lamar Jackson to Take Fewer Hits 

Pundits believe the Ravens will continue to be a dangerous team. Jackson is getting MVP love despite the loss to the Bengals. The Ravens reportedly work out veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.
news

Patrick Queen Welcomes Position Switch, Just Wants to Improve

The Ravens have shifted Patrick Queen to WILL linebacker, allowing him to play more freely.
news

News & Notes: Sky Isn't Falling for Ravens' Secondary, Marlon Humphrey

Anthony Averett is handling the pressure being the NFL's most targeted cornerback. The quest to improve tackling will continue during the bye. Right tackle becomes the latest position for versatile Tyre Phillips.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising