Marshal Yanda's Future Is Unclear, And Teammates Are Already Recruiting

Marshal Yanda's future is unclear, but his teammates have already begun recruiting him to return.

Yanda, 35, signed a contract extension last offseason that puts him under contract through 2020, but that doesn't absolutely mean Yanda will play next season.

Yanda already said that he might have retired if he had not finished the 2018 season healthy. Now after his 13th year, he'll likely spend time thinking about it again this offseason.

It wasn't time for that, however, immediately following Saturday's stunning 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I am not going to talk about my future right now," Yanda said. "Tennessee questions. Anything other than that, I will divert to later on.

"We did not play our best football today, but that does not take away from us winning 12 games in a row and a really good regular season. This is a young, good football team, and they are going to do some great things."

Yanda turned in his eighth Pro Bowl season this year, and has a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. He was the fourth-highest graded guard in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. He gave up just one sack and eight hurries, and was an instrumental part of Baltimore's record-setting rushing attack.

"We love Marshal. Marshal has really helped mold my career path so far," second-year left guard Bradley Bozeman said. "That guy comes to work every day and busts his butt. He is the true meaning of the game."

Bozeman said he will "100 percent" be recruiting Yanda to come back next year. He said teammates have been talking to Yanda about that all year.