Matt Skura Suffers Knee Injury on Monday Night Football

The Ravens offensive line suffered its first injury setback of the season in Monday night's game when starting center Matt Skura was carted off with a sprained knee. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not have an update yet on Skura's prognosis.

He is having an excellent season, as is the entire Baltimore offensive line. Skura has started 29 straight games for the Ravens, who have the NFL's top rushing attack. All five Ravens offensive linemen have started every game this season, and the cohesion and teamwork of the unit has been one of the team's strengths.

Skura appeared to have his leg rolled up on as he was making a block late in the first quarter. He went down and remained on the field for several minutes as concerned teammates looked on while Skura was tended to by medical personnel.

Patrick Mekari, who made the team as an undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura in the starting lineup. On the next play, Lamar Jackson found Marquise Brown for his second touchdown catch of the game, an 18-yard completion that gave Baltimore a quick 14-0 lead.

Mekari has played sparingly this season, but his role could become far more important if Skura is out for an extended period. Mekari couldn't have faced a tougher test than the one he got in his first game with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But Baltimore's offensive line didn't miss a beat with Mekari in the lineup. Harbaugh credited Mekari and Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessdandris for the way they prepare.