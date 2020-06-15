Monday, Jun 15, 2020 07:19 PM

Matthew Judon Is 'Pleased' With Tag, Not Stressing About His Contract

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061520Judon
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon likes to pressure quarterbacks, but he is not pressured about the possibility of playing under the franchise tag in 2020.

After signing his one-year franchise tag about two weeks ago, Judon still has until the July 15 deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Ravens. But whether he signs a new deal or not, Judon is happy to remain in Baltimore for his fifth season.

Judon will earn $16.8 million next season if he plays under the tag, per Spotrac. It's a sizeable pay jump after he made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 with a career-best 9.5 sacks.

Judon is in a good situation, knowing that top pass rushers in their prime command top dollar. While he would love to sign a long-term deal for stability, Judon is focused on preparing for next season while his contract situation plays out.

"I'm pleased to be tagged," Judon said during a Monday video conference call. "I feel like only a few players get to go through this in their lifetime. As much as I want stability in the future, I'm proud of where I'm at and where I came from, a fifth-round draft pick. I'm pleased with how my career's been going."

Judon was a Day 3 pick from small-school Grand Valley State who has become one of the NFL's top outside linebackers. He is one of just four NFL defenders to record at least 150 tackles, 70 quarterback hits, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks since 2017, joining new teammate Calais Campbell, Arizona's Chandler Jones and New Orleans' Cameron Jordan.

Now he's hopefully that he will join other elite outside linebackers with a big-time contract, but isn't sure whether that will happen this offseason.

"As far as the progress, we still have until the 15th," Judon said. "I think we got 30 more days to work out a long-term contract. We're just going to see how it goes from there. I'm happy to be a Raven. I want to stay here as long as I play, but I understand that it's a business."

Judon acknowledged that he isn't the Ravens' only young, talented player who is seeking a new deal. Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering the final year of his contract, while the Ravens would also like to sign Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a long-term deal before his contract ends following the 2021 season. A Lamar Jackson extension isn't too far around the corner.

Judon is being patient while the Ravens work on the challenge of keeping their young nucleus together under the salary cap.

"We've got a lot of young talent and unfortunately we all can't stay on a rookie deal our whole careers," Judon said. "They have stuff they have to address, and obviously I have needs as well. So if we can meet and work on that, I'm A-Okay with that."

Describing himself as a "workaholic", Judon said he has been working out two or three times a day while leaving the contract negotiations to his agents. Judon had his best season in 2019 with 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 54 tackles, and 33 quarterback hits (fourth-most in the NFL), proving he was not distracted by the uncertainty of his future.

Judon said he's not paying all that much attention to the contract talks. He said it's handled by his agent and he gets most updates through the media like everyone else.

"As long as I get to continue to play this game, I'm going to feel blessed," Judon said. "If I have to play under the tag,[comma] that's good for me. After that it will be my sixth year playing in the National Football League. Hopefully, we can work something out."

Related Content

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Says He'll 'Absolutely' Kneel During Anthem

Browns working on megadeal with Myles Garrett. Bengals hope Joe Burrow can jumpstart John Ross. Steelers move training camp to Heinz Field.
CB Anthony Averett, WR Jaleel Scott, DT Daylon Mack and S DeShon Elliott
news

Late for Work 6/15: Four Ravens 'Facing Pressure' This Offseason 

Mark Andrews finally gets his recognition. Ravens are among the teams best set up for the future, but salary cap concerns loom.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Lamar Jackson's off-site workout shows he's willing to work. Now is the time for a contract extension. Another under-the-radar wide receiver who needs to step up this season.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti
news

Steve Bisciotti: Ravens Are Hurting, Won't 'Stick to Sports'

In a strongly worded message supporting the fight against racism and social injustice, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti says, "If I don't defend my players, then I'm the worst kind of hypocrite."
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Training With a Starter's Mentality

Entering his third season as Lamar Jackson's backup, Robert Griffin III stays ready to play and believes he'll be a starting NFL quarterback again. 
Head coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh: NFL's Reopening Protocols Are 'Humanly Impossible'

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will abide by the new rules but thinks the NFL and NFLPA need to get the guidelines 'pinned down a little better.'
The Baltimore Ravens offense huddles before the snap during an NFL game.
news

Late for Work 6/12: Three Questions Loaded Ravens Need to Answer This Season

John Harbaugh isn't over playoff loss to the Titans. Will three AFC North teams make the playoffs? Pro Football Focus' redraft yields surreal results for Ravens fans.
ILB Jake Ryan
news

Ravens Waive Inside Linebacker Jake Ryan

Baltimore has parted with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan after he was signed to a contract in May.
Head coach John Harbaugh and Father Christopher J. Whatley
news

John Harbaugh Surprises Longtime Team Chaplain in Celebration

Father Christopher J. Whatley, pastor of St. Mark in Catonsville and Catholic chaplain for the Ravens since 2008, turned 80 years old and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Speaking Up And Doesn't Plan to Stop

The Ravens' backup quarterback has been vocal about racism and social injustice, and says players will hold the NFL accountable for following through with change. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/11: Ravens' Aggressive Offseason Follows Blueprint of Other Super-Bowl Winners

Should it be Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco for Ravens Franchise Five quarterback? Analytics indicate Willie Snead IV is the 10th-most valuable wide receiver in the league. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are named the NFL's top cornerback duo.

Advertising