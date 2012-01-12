Media Advisory: Commissioner Roger Goodell Media Availability Prior to Texans-Ravens AFC Divisional

Where:

Lower Suite Level*, South Side at M&T Bank Stadium



When:

Sunday, Jan. 15 – Prior to Texans-Ravens AFC Divisional Playoff At Commissioner Roger Goodell's fan forum with Ravens fans

10:00 a.m. Commissioner Q&A with fans (media invited; shoot b-roll)

10:45 a.m. Commissioner Goodell meets with media



What:

Commissioner Roger Goodell's fan forum is the latest in a series of events in which the Commissioner meets directly with fans to answer their questions and hear what is on their minds.

The first event took place at the 2010 Pro Bowl in South Florida. On more than 15 occasions since, Commissioner Goodell has met with fans in a variety of venues, including gatherings at the past two NFL Drafts, a Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting, a tailgate at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro and earlier this season in New York, Buffalo, Detroit and at the NFL International Series Game in London.

The more than 80 fans for this event were selected randomly from among the Ravens' season-ticket holders.