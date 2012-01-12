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Media Advisory: Commissioner Roger Goodell Media Availability Prior to Texans-Ravens AFC Divisional

Jan 12, 2012 at 06:30 AM

Where:

Lower Suite Level*, South Side at M&T Bank Stadium


When:

Sunday, Jan. 15 – Prior to Texans-Ravens AFC Divisional Playoff At Commissioner Roger Goodell's fan forum with Ravens fans

10:00 a.m. Commissioner Q&A with fans (media invited; shoot b-roll)

10:45 a.m. Commissioner Goodell meets with media


What:

Commissioner Roger Goodell's fan forum is the latest in a series of events in which the Commissioner meets directly with fans to answer their questions and hear what is on their minds.

The first event took place at the 2010 Pro Bowl in South Florida. On more than 15 occasions since, Commissioner Goodell has met with fans in a variety of venues, including gatherings at the past two NFL Drafts, a Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting, a tailgate at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro and earlier this season in New York, Buffalo, Detroit and at the NFL International Series Game in London.

The more than 80 fans for this event were selected randomly from among the Ravens' season-ticket holders.

*The Fan Forum will take place on the Lower Suite Level on the south side of the stadium. (This is the media entrance side of the stadium.) The forum will take place between suites 355 and 359. (Enter the stadium through the media entrance; at the concourse, go left and look for glass doors on your left; enter glass doors and take elevator to Lower Suites - 3rd floor.)

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