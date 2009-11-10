Media Advisory - Practice and Media Schedule

Nov 10, 2009 at 06:23 AM

Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns:

Wednesday, 11/11

11:00 a.m. Coach Mangini Conference Call
12:00 – 12:45 p.m. BONUS DAY – Open locker room (no podium)
2:30 p.m. RB Jamal Lewis Conference Call

Thursday, 11/12

11:30 a.m. Coach Harbaugh, selected players at podium and Open Locker Room
1:10 p.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period

Friday, 11/13

12:00 p.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:30 p.m. Coordinators and Open Locker Room

Saturday, 11/14

11:20 a.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh and Open Locker Room

