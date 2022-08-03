Michael Pierce Out to 'Make a Statement' With More Sacks

"We know we have to stop the run first and foremost, regardless of whether this is a passing league or not," Weaver said. "But once we do that, we're going to try to harass quarterbacks however we can. We can help them schematically by making sure we put them in the proper places to get the right one-on-ones, and then they have to go win. And with the guys on this roster, I expect us to do that."

Head Coach John Harbaugh believes Pierce wants to show he can stay healthy and become a consistent force after playing just eight games over the past two seasons.

"He looks really good out there; he's practicing well; he's very fit," Harbaugh said. "But I still think he's shaping himself and rounding himself into football shape. And in the big picture of his career, I know he's not satisfied with where he's at or how he's played the last couple years. He's been good, but not, probably, to his expectations yet. So, I believe he has a statement to make."

If Pierce remains healthy, he believes he will have his best season.

"It's time for me just to have a complete season, healthy and with more well-rounded games," Pierce said. "So, I'm looking forward to this like never before.