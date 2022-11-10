Midseason Ravens Awards

Rookie of the First Half

Linderbaum has started every game and played all but two snaps so far this season, helping the Ravens become one of the best offensive lines in the league. Linderbaum's mobility to climb to the second level has added another spear to Baltimore's No. 2-ranked rushing attack, and he's more than held his own against bigger defensive linemen. Several Ravens rookies have flashed so far this season with top pick Kyle Hamilton coming on strong in recent weeks, defensive tackle Travis Jones taking on a bigger share in the trenches, Isaiah Likely stepping up big with Mark Andrews out, and Pepe Williams getting a lot of snaps in the secondary. But the most consistent performer has been Linderbaum.