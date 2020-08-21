Miles Boykin Feels Confidence, Not Pressure

"I'm feeling more explosive," Boykin said. "Last year at camp, I was probably hurting at this time, just leg-wise. I think maybe not having OTAs and stuff like that might help my legs right now, but I'm feeling great. As a rookie, you don't necessarily know how to take care of your body. I'm learning from the vets now. My body just feels completely different. I just feel healthier."

Playing for the Ravens, Boykin never has an easy rep going against the Ravens' secondary. On one play, he's being defended by Humphrey. The next play, it could be Marcus Peters or Jimmy Smith.

Trying to get open against cornerbacks of that caliber can be frustrating, but it can also make you a better wide receiver. Boykin is not shy about picking the brain of Humphrey or Peters, learning tips from them on how to become more deceptive when running his routes.

"I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to practice against," Boykin said. "After practice is over, we'll talk about, 'Oh, I saw you did this; I saw you did that,' and we'll just kind of talk things through. Obviously, going to practice against two of the best 'DBs in the league is awesome. Hopefully, when I go into the game, it's a little bit easier. But, man, those guys are tough, and they make it hard day in and day out."

Boykin's ability as a blocker helped the Ravens' running attack last season and there is every reason to think that will continue. But his development as a receiver is important. He was a third-round pick in 2019 and has a year of experience under his belt, unlike Duvernay and Proche, who face the challenge of trying to contribute right away following an offseason that was impacted by the coronavirus.

Boykin sounds ready to seize the moment. To him, it's just a matter of showing what he's capable of.