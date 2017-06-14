Minicamp Day 2 News And Notes: Joe Flacco Shows Off His Wheels





The Ravens offense is in a much different place compared to where it was a year ago.

The most significant difference is that quarterback Joe Flacco is full-go right now, and he didn't even practice in last year's minicamp as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The contrast was most notable in Wednesday's practice when the Ravens quarterback rolled to his left and then sprinted through the middle of the defense and ran about 40 yards downfield for a touchdown. Flacco isn't known for his wheels – he's typically not one to tuck and run in practice – and the play seemed to catch everyone off guard as he cruised into the end zone.

Now none of the defenders are going to risk coming remotely close to putting a hit on the franchise quarterback in practice, but the play was a still a reminder of how Flacco is in a much better place going into this season. Flacco wasn't even wearing a brace on his left knee during practice.

Here are some of the other news and notes from the second day of minicamp: