Minicamp Day 2 News And Notes: Joe Flacco Shows Off His Wheels

Jun 14, 2017 at 08:03 AM
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., in this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

14_NewsNotes_Flacco_news.jpg


The Ravens offense is in a much different place compared to where it was a year ago.

The most significant difference is that quarterback Joe Flacco is full-go right now, and he didn't even practice in last year's minicamp as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The contrast was most notable in Wednesday's practice when the Ravens quarterback rolled to his left and then sprinted through the middle of the defense and ran about 40 yards downfield for a touchdown. Flacco isn't known for his wheels – he's typically not one to tuck and run in practice – and the play seemed to catch everyone off guard as he cruised into the end zone.

Now none of the defenders are going to risk coming remotely close to putting a hit on the franchise quarterback in practice, but the play was a still a reminder of how Flacco is in a much better place going into this season. Flacco wasn't even wearing a brace on his left knee during practice.

Here are some of the other news and notes from the second day of minicamp:

  • New receiver Jeremy Maclin made his debut in a Ravens uniform. He's been on the roster for less than 24 hours, so his role was limited. He went through individual drills and was used sparingly in 11-on-11 action. The Ravens want to give him some time to get acclimated to the playbook and how the Ravens run a practice.
  • The Ravens had a welcomed visitor at practice as tight end Dennis Pitta watched the action in a golf cart alongside Owner Steve Bisciotti. Several of Pitta's former teammates and coaches came up to him during and after practice to wish him well in his recovery from his third major hip injury. Pitta was using crutches as he moved around, and he is planning to talk with the media Thursday.
  • Safety Anthony Levine had a nice day of practice. He brought down a tipped pass for an interception along the sidelines (there was some debate about whether he was in bounds), and he came up with another interception later in the day.
  • Rookie defensive lineman Chris Wormley seems like he knows how to use his size to his advantage. The 6-foot-5 defender constantly looks for ways to get his arms in passing lanes, and he batted down a pass in practice.
  • Wide receiver Mike Wallace likes to remind people that he's not just a deep threat, and he showed that in red-zone drills against cornerback Jimmy Smith. Wallace pulled off a shifty move to get separation from Smith and then made a difficult outstretched catch for the touchdown.
  • The punt returner competition will be interesting to watch this summer. The Ravens have a large contingency taking reps at the position, including veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb, receivers Keenan Reynolds, Tim White, Aaron Bailey and C.J. Board, and running back Taquan Mizzell.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Special Prospects Could Challenge Need in Draft

John Eisenberg leaves a legacy behind in retirement. Jordan Davis could be too intriguing to pass up despite not being a huge need. The lack of pre-draft wide receiver chatter has been both refreshing and strange.

news

Five Things to Know About Trevor Penning

A bruising offensive lineman who loves to maul opponents, Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa could be Baltimore's choice with pick No. 14.

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Late for Work 4/15: The 'Perfect' Pick for the Ravens

Which version of the franchise tag would the Ravens apply to Jackson? Should Eric DeCosta be higher in NFL.com's GM power rankings?

news

Ravens, Socios Honor Local Firehouses To Kick Off New Partnership

The Ravens announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

news

Sammy Watkins Signs With Packers

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed with Green Bay after one season in Baltimore.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Defense Dominates Picks for Ravens

Less than two weeks before the draft, most pundits expect Baltimore to take a defensive player with pick No. 14.

news

Five Things to Know About Jermaine Johnson II

One of the premier edge rushers in the upcoming draft, Jermaine Johnson is also a run-stopper who fits the profile of a Ravens outside linebacker.

news

Late for Work 4/14: Pundit Floats Idea of Ravens Drafting a Quarterback in the First Round

Is this the year Jadeveon Clowney becomes a Raven? The Ravens' 2022 schedule is much tougher than first projected. No comp picks for Baltimore in 2023?

news

DeShon Elliott Tweets That He's Signing With Detroit Lions

After spending four seasons with the Ravens, safety DeShon Elliott says he's joining the Detroit Lions on a reported one-year deal.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver in First Three Rounds?

Will the Ravens draft multiple offensive linemen this year? What are the ramifications of drafting another offensive tackle?

news

Five Things to Know About Jordan Davis

The mammoth defensive tackle from Georgia is a superb athlete whose draft stock rose after a tremendous workout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising