Mock Draft Monitor 1.0

With the Senior Bowl in the rear-view mirror, it's time to take a look at the first round of mock drafts.

Trust me, there will be many, many more.

Here's who the pundits are projecting to be the Ravens' selection at pick No. 28:

LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Junior; 6-foot-1, 227 pounds; 85 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception

"Did the Ravens ever really replace C.J. Mosley? Not really, though that defense didn't have many weaknesses for the last few months of the season. Journeyman Josh Bynes took the reins, but he's a free agent, and general manager Eric DeCosta could upgrade with Queen, a fast, athletic, run-and-hit middle linebacker who is rising up boards because of his play down the stretch of LSU's title run. He was tremendous in the two College Football Playoff games, picking up four tackles for loss and 16 total tackles. This is a great fit. Baltimore also could address another spot in the front seven."

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Junior; 6-foot-2, 234 pounds; 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

"One of Baltimore's top priorities this offseason will be making sure the pass rush gets improved. The trouble in Charm City is that Matt Judon should cash in big time in free agency. Murray is the kind of outside linebacker the Ravens can turn into a star with his ability to get in the backfield."

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

"The Ravens love shopping at Oklahoma. Murray is a dynamic athlete, and Baltimore needs an upgrade at the linebacker position."

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Senior; 6-foot-0, 200 pounds; 38 tackles, 1 interception, 14 passes defensed

"Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are solid starters, but the Ravens could use another CB to fill out the room."

LB Patrick Queen, LSU

"Queen flashed early and often during the national title game, and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season. The Ravens defense improved as the season progressed, and while Josh Bynes played out of his mind this season, he's 30 and on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit)."

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

"The Ravens never quite filled the void left by C.J. Mosley, and L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka are the only returning inside linebackers under contract in 2020. Murray offers high-end athleticism and sideline-to-sideline coverage in the middle of the defense and can also use his explosiveness as a pass rusher in the Ravens' blitz-heavy scheme."

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Junior; 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

"Murray's stock will be going up after he crushes the Combine, but for now I'll keep him here. The Ravens have drafted four players from Oklahoma in the last two years. Three are starters."

DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Junior; 6-foot-6, 280 pounds; 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks

"This would represent a sizeable plummet from where the consensus is right now on Epenesa, but the Ravens love big, oversized defenders up front, and Epenesa is a mammoth presence."

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

"The Ravens lost Za'Darius Smith (13.5 sacks in 2019) last offseason, and the team's sack leader in 2019 (Matthew Judon, 9.5) is scheduled for free agency in 2020. Lewis missed virtually all of 2018 (ACL) and '17 (elbow), but the former five-star recruit had a healthy and productive season this year. With outstanding length and an explosive first step, Lewis had a team-high 16 QB pressures in 2019."

CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Junior; 33 tackles, 1 sack, 0 interceptions, 11 passes defensed

"Jimmy Smith is a pending free agent, and the Ravens should go in some defensive direction early. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. He just needs to get a little more physical to be trusted against receivers who rely on body positioning to get open."

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

"Landing Lamar Jackson more sure-handed targets has to be on the offseason wish list, but the Ravens also need — and highly value — pass rushers. The intriguing Lewis would fit their needs nicely, and he comes from a Bama program the Ravens know very well. The depth of the WR class also could allow them to slow-play that position and find talent later on."

S Ashtyn Davis, California

Senior; 6-foot-1, 200 pounds; 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defense