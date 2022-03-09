Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
"I was blown away by Penning's combine workout. He ran a 4.89 in the 40 and tied for the fastest time among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill (7.25). With that mobility, 34¼-inch length and 6-foot-7, 325-pound size, Penning is tough to get around in pass protection. But his real bread and butter is run blocking, which aligns well with Baltimore's offense. He overpowers defenders at the point of attack and can move them off the ball. That'd open lanes for quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins, who are both expected back to the Ravens' offense after 2021 injuries. With Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September, it's time for Baltimore to restock the line with real maulers. That's especially true after the Ravens allowed 57 sacks last season (second most)."
"Penning's buzz truly took off at the Senior Bowl, where he displayed his nastiness by finishing every rep through the whistle. The FCS product will have some growing pains as he takes a major step up in competition at the NFL level, but he has all the traits of a potential stalwart tackle. A 4.89-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds coupled with strong agility scores at the NFL combine should cement Penning as a top-20 pick. Penning's 97.3 grade in 2021 just underscores how much better he was than his competition. He was truly in a class of his own at the FCS level, as he earned a maxed out 99.9 run-blocking grade."
OT Charles Cross, Texas A&M
"In this scenario, the Ravens are likely running the card up for either Cross or Kenyon Green, depending on which position (tackle or guard) they place the highest priority on, based on the current roster."
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 Stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Some of the endurance and snap count questions are still there, but Davis' performance at the combine basically locked him into the draft's top 20 picks. The Ravens will have some defensive line turnover this offseason, and Davis gives them a young building block in the middle of their front."
"Davis put together one of the most ridiculous combine performances in the event's history, showcasing exactly why he's worth gambling on in the first round. He's a plug-and-play early-down contributor for the Ravens, but that's not all. Davis has all the qualities necessary to develop into a dominant pass rusher down the line."
"Perhaps the star of the combine after the 6-6, 341-pounder – and that's a slimmed down version – blazed a 4.78 40 and looked great in the drills. An All-American in 2021, Davis also won the Bednarik Award as college football's top defensive player. He should be a top priority for a a 25th-ranked defense about to lose veterans such as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston from its front."
DE Travon Walker, Georgia
2021 stats: 13 games, 33 tackles, 6 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
"Some fits are just too perfect, and Travon Walker and the Baltimore Ravens is one of them. While Walker would work as a base end or 5-technique, he can also reduce down in sub-packages. With Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston set to enter free agency, a player with the physicality and athleticism to fill multiple roles along the defensive front would go a long way. As for this specific situation, Walker couldn't land a better one. He's raw, particularly as a pass-rusher. The Ravens' stability and coaching staff should maximize his potential."
"Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5, and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line. He. could continue to make his way north in subsequent mock drafts after running a 4.51 40, a vertical of 35.5 inches and a mind-boggling 3-cone of 6.89 seconds."
EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
2021 Stats: 12 games, 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
"Johnson is a sturdy run defender with the length and speed-to-power conversion to go this early.