Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

"I was blown away by Penning's combine workout. He ran a 4.89 in the 40 and tied for the fastest time among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill (7.25). With that mobility, 34¼-inch length and 6-foot-7, 325-pound size, Penning is tough to get around in pass protection. But his real bread and butter is run blocking, which aligns well with Baltimore's offense. He overpowers defenders at the point of attack and can move them off the ball. That'd open lanes for quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins, who are both expected back to the Ravens' offense after 2021 injuries. With Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September, it's time for Baltimore to restock the line with real maulers. That's especially true after the Ravens allowed 57 sacks last season (second most)."