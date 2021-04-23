Mock Draft Spotlight: Jaelan Phillips

"He's a freak," NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "He's one of the 10 best football players in this draft."

However, ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have Phillips falling out of the top 20, going No. 21 to the Indianapolis Colts in their recent joint mock draft. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has Phillips going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 25. That's getting very close to Ravens territory, and Phillips would address a pass rushing void after the loss of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.

Phillips was one of the country's most heavily recruited players in high school, turning down offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia to stay in his native California at UCLA. He had 1 ½ sacks in his college debut, but Phillips had two surgeries after his freshman year after he badly injured his wrist during a moped accident.

As a sophomore, Phillips suffered three concussions and the injuries took their toll. He retired from football in 2018, but his desire to play eventually returned. He got a second chance in 2019 when Miami offered him a scholarship, and after sitting out the 2019 season, he was an impact player last season with 8.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

The talent is there, but his past is a concern. That makes Phillips' draft fate uncertain, but he if starts to fall, the Ravens could be one of the teams waiting to embrace him.

"Phillips is a wide card," Jeremiah said.

Measurements: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss