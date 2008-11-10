Monday Morning Quarterback: How 'Bout That "O"





Let me count the ways: Joe Flacco throwing touchdowns and going 4 games without an interception, Troy Smith tossing a touchdown, Ray Rice running wild one week, Willis McGahee the next, Todd Heap (comeback player of the week) grabbing a pair of TDs,Yamon Figurs going deep. WHOA, NELLIE!!! There's a high octane offense wearing purple.

The Ravens' second-half explosion in Houston Sunday is just the latest chapter in an evolving offense that has Baltimore fans downright giddy. Houston, we don't have a problem with the Ravens' offense.

What we have here is hope for the future. More important, for the future is now gang, the Ravens ARE a for-real housekeeping seal of approval playoff contender.

The Ravens' defense is still central to the team's success – Haloti Ngata , Ray Lewis , and Terrell Suggs consistently give opponents headaches – but this just in, the Baltimore Ravens are now a 2-act play.

The days of dominating defense and just don't lose the game offense are gone. These Ravens have averaged 39 points in their last 2 wins and nearly 34 points during their 4-game win streak. Cam Cameron has brought a new attitude to the offense, but attitude can be overrated.

I have a good attitude, but I'm still waiting to score my first touchdown. Talent with good attitude can be dangerous. Joe Flacco, Derrick Mason, Ray Rice, Jason Brown, and Ben Grubbs are among the guys with attitude and skill that have put juice into the long dormant offense.

Sure the schedule will get a lot tougher in the coming weeks, but guess what, the Ravens' offense has a chance to get a lot better during those weeks.

Joe Flacco should improve as he gains experience each week. The same is true for the offensive line, one of the youngest in the league.

The running game features not 1, but 3 backs who can make a difference, and none of the 3 have been overworked as the Ravens approach the stretch run.

The Ravens have already exceeded what most thought they could accomplish in John Harbaugh's first year.

Now comes the meat of the schedule and the real fun.

Pressure games ahead? Sure, but this team should relax and let 'er rip. After all, these Ravens are playing with house money and an official size and shape NFL offense.

3 and out,

Scott