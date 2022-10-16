Morgan Moses Heel Injury Isn't Serious  

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses suffered a heel injury in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Giants and did not return.

However, it sounds like Moses can return for next week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"Doesn't look like a serious injury," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He was up in the second half and I chose to go with Pat [Mekari]. I just felt like it was the safer thing to do in this situation to hold him out till next week."

Moses was originally ruled questionable to return after being carted to the locker room. He was back on the sideline with his helmet on at the start of the second half. Moses has not missed a game over the past seven seasons.

A free-agent addition this offseason, Moses started the first six games and was coming off his best game of the season against the Bengals last week. He helped set a key run block on Kenyan Drake's 30-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Mekari, who was splitting reps with Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, shifted over to right tackle, which put more on Stanley's plate in his second game back.

It's the second offensive tackle to suffer an injury on MetLife Stadium's artificial turf, which players on both sides have expressed their discontent with. Left tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1 against the New York Jets.