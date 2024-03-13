Reports: Ravens Trading Morgan Moses to Jets

Moses had a base salary of $5.5 million that will now be off Baltimore's salary cap, per Over the Cap. He was due to have a $6.96 million salary-cap hit and the Ravens need to be under the cap by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There was speculation that Moses could be released to clear cap space, but Baltimore instead reportedly got compensation in return.

Moses, 33, has been a highly respected player in Baltimore for the past two seasons. He dealt with a shoulder injury last season, which sidelined him for three games. Moses hadn't missed a game the previous eight seasons.

After the season, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Moses was considering whether he would get offseason shoulder surgery. "He has to make that decision – performance-wise and life-wise," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens rotated snaps between Moses and second-year blocker Daniel Faalele down the stretch last season. The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Faalele held his own, and now will be in position to win the starting job.

Baltimore made it clear that an offensive line "rebuild" was coming this offseason. The Ravens reportedly already reworked left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s contract to keep him in Baltimore, but they will have a new starting right tackle and potentially two new starting guards.

Left guard after John Simpson is reportedly also headed to the Jets and Kevin Zeitler is still a free agent and among the top options of the remaining available guards. Moses played for the Jets in 2021.