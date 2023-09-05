The time has finally arrived, as the Ravens kick off the 2023 season Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's what's new at M&T Bank Stadium this year:

SeatGeek

SeatGeek is now the Ravens' official ticketing provider. With SeatGeek's mobile-first technology, they will provide you with a personalized event going experience, beginning with the mobile app and Rally technology. This technology will help with directions and know-before-you-go information, give insight into all the happenings in and around the stadium, and more.

In conjunction with our SeatGeek partnership, our new access control provider will now be Fortress. The addition of new scanning technology will ensure a more seamless entry and ticket scanning process.

Mobile Ordering

Mobile ordering is now available at nine pickup concession locations throughout the stadium. Orders are placed directly from your device. Head to the Ravens mobile app to place your order on gameday.

Lower Level: Sections 119, 134, & 146

Club Level (only available for fans with a valid Club Level ticket): Sections 206 & 229

Perch: Sections 518, 531, 545, & 552

Grab N' Go

Head to Kickoff Classics near Section 505 to quickly shop for pre-packaged snacks, ready-to-eat items, and an assortment of beverages. After you select what you want, simply head to the register to complete your transaction. Some items fans can expect here are hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, popcorn, chips, peanuts, candy, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

New Food Offerings

The Ravens continue to expand their food options at M&T Bank Stadium:

Taco Love – tacos & margaritas (near Section 150)

4 Rivers BBQ –pulled pork sandwiches & nachos (near Sections 103 & 532)

Pat & Stuggs – specialty burgers, hotdogs & fries (near Section 129)

Yachad Kosher Grill – (near Section 144)

New Spirit Offerings

The following liquor options have been added to various bars throughout M&T Bank Stadium:

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

Tito's Vodka

Sagamore Whiskey

Herradura Tequila

Captain Morgan Rum

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Flock Cam

Stream video directly from your cell phone to the Ravensvision screen with Flock Cam. Look out for the video prompts during the game and have your phones ready.

Commemorative Tickets

Inside our 2023 Gameday Programs given out upon entry on gameday, there will now be a commemorative ticket included for each game. Be sure to take the program home with you or tear out the commemorative ticket to create a frameable design to commemorate our 2023 home stand.

New Charging Stations

New portable battery charging stations have been added throughout M&T Bank Stadium. The cost is $2 for 30 minutes of charging, and it only takes an hour for a full charge. Scan the QR code on the screen at the kiosk, provide a phone number and credit card information to access a portable charger, and it will allow you to charge your phone conveniently while it's with you.

Security Command Center Enhancements