Ravens Gameday Experience Ranked Among the NFL's Best

The Ravens' gameday experience at M&T Bank Stadium is one of the NFL's best, according to an annual fan survey.

In the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan survey – a league-wide study that rates the gameday experience satisfaction of fans – the Ravens ranked near the top in several categories.

Baltimore was No. 2 in the league in overall stadium technology. That included a No. 1 ranking in primary video board content (the Ravens have the biggest TVs in Maryland) and a No. 3 ranking in Wi-Fi service.

In 2019, the Ravens completed a three-year, $120 million self-funded investment project to enhance the fan experience, which included those video displays and Wi-Fi upgrades.

The Ravens were No. 2 in value of their food and beverage after reducing the price on many popular gameday concessions in 2018 with "Flock Friendly Fare." M&T Bank Stadium ranked third overall in food and beverage.

Last month, the Ravens and Maryland Stadium Authority finalized an extended lease on M&T Bank Stadium through at least the 2037 season.