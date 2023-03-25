50 Words Or Less: The Start of Wide Receiver Improvement

Mar 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032523-Agholor
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) in action against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis.

The Ravens made their first addition in free agency Friday, agreeing in principle to a deal with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Judging by social media, the Agholor addition didn't energize fans bummed by the Ravens' quiet free agency. The reality is the Lamar Jackson and salary-cap situation make a splash far-fetched. It also probably wasn't easy to recruit a top wide receiver considering the uncertainty at quarterback, and options were dwindling.

Agholor didn't pan out in New England the past two seasons, but he's still in his prime (29) and not far removed from a 2020 campaign when he posted 896 yards, eight touchdowns and the second-best yards per catch (18.7) in the league. The key is unlocking that potential again.

Ask the Steelers if Agholor can still ball. He went off for 110 yards against them early last season, including a spectacular 44-yard score. Agholor's game-by-game stat lines have been hit or miss, but there's no doubt he can make big plays. That works for a No. 2/3 receiver.

Agholor reuniting with his former NFL wide receivers coach (Greg Lewis) and college wide receivers coach (Tee Martin) bodes well for the Ravens being able to maximize his ability. The reported contract details ($3.25 million with $3 million in potential incentives) speaks to Agholor betting on himself. He's motivated.

I don't think the Agholor signing diminishes the likelihood of the Ravens drafting a first-round wide receiver. This is just the start of the makeover. Judging by mock drafts, it feels like some combo of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, and/or Quentin Johnston should be available at No. 22.

Calais Campbell visiting the Falcons and Jaguars this week confirms he's not just waiting to see how things shake out in Baltimore. He's actively shopping. Campbell’s tweet to Josina Anderson saying "everything happens for a reason" did not sound like a player who is anticipating a return to the Ravens.

Bringing Campbell back, as the Ravens made clear they're open to, would be ideal. However, wide receiver and cornerback are far bigger needs. Baltimore has young defensive linemen ready for more opportunities, specifically Travis Jones. Last year's third-round pick has major potential. The loss of Campbell's leadership stings though.

Baltimore's reported interest in veteran quarterbacks isn't surprising given the Jackson uncertainty and switch in schemes. Tyler Huntley has been a good backup and could return, but the Ravens are taking a holistic approach to finding the best fit. Whoever ends up being the backup could have a sizeable role.

The Ravens were the eighth-most injured team in the NFL in 2022, per Football Outsiders’ adjusted games lost metric. Part of that was due to the delayed starts for players still coming back from 2021, when the Ravens set the all-time record for adjusted games lost.

While the Ravens haven't made a big splash in free agency, the players they kept will play critical roles, and a major hope for improving next season is that they won't have so many players coming off major injuries. The returning running back trio is a prime example.

Photos: Five Players Who Will Have a Bigger Role Next Year

Several Ravens could have bigger roles after roster changes during the first week of free agency.

G Ben Cleveland Cleveland will compete for the starting job at left guard after Ben Powers' departure to Denver. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is familiar with Cleveland after coaching him in 2020 at Georgia. A third-round pick in 2021, Cleveland could be ready for his breakout season in Year 3.
1 / 5

G Ben Cleveland

Cleveland will compete for the starting job at left guard after Ben Powers' departure to Denver. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is familiar with Cleveland after coaching him in 2020 at Georgia. A third-round pick in 2021, Cleveland could be ready for his breakout season in Year 3.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton Hamilton is likely to assume a starting role after the trade of Chuck Clark to the Jets. As a rookie, Hamilton played 51.4% of the defensive snaps as a versatile safety who played his best football down the stretch. The 14th overall pick in 2022 plans to pick up where he left off as a key piece in the secondary.
2 / 5

S Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is likely to assume a starting role after the trade of Chuck Clark to the Jets. As a rookie, Hamilton played 51.4% of the defensive snaps as a versatile safety who played his best football down the stretch. The 14th overall pick in 2022 plans to pick up where he left off as a key piece in the secondary.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones Jones could see his snap count on the defensive line rotation increase, especially if Calais Campbell does not return following his release on March 13. A third-round pick in 2022, Jones has a high ceiling with strength and athleticism and he put together a solid rookie season with 24 tackles in 15 games.
3 / 5

DT Travis Jones

Jones could see his snap count on the defensive line rotation increase, especially if Calais Campbell does not return following his release on March 13. A third-round pick in 2022, Jones has a high ceiling with strength and athleticism and he put together a solid rookie season with 24 tackles in 15 games.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar Sports hernia surgery kept Kolar from being activated as a rookie until November. However, with Josh Oliver joining the Vikings in free agency, a healthy Kolar figures to join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in a deep tight end group that will be a key component in Baltimore's offense.
4 / 5

TE Charlie Kolar

Sports hernia surgery kept Kolar from being activated as a rookie until November. However, with Josh Oliver joining the Vikings in free agency, a healthy Kolar figures to join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in a deep tight end group that will be a key component in Baltimore's offense.

Emilee Chinn/AP Photos
S Geno Stone A top special teams performer, Stone re-signed with Baltimore on March 17 and envisions a bigger role on defense. He played a career-high 41.2% of the defensive snaps in 2022, handling a starting role for seven games when Marcus Williams was injured. A seventh-round pick in 2020, Stone is a young player who has improved every season.
5 / 5

S Geno Stone

A top special teams performer, Stone re-signed with Baltimore on March 17 and envisions a bigger role on defense. He played a career-high 41.2% of the defensive snaps in 2022, handling a starting role for seven games when Marcus Williams was injured. A seventh-round pick in 2020, Stone is a young player who has improved every season.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
