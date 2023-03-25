50 Words Or Less: The Start of Wide Receiver Improvement

The Ravens made their first addition in free agency Friday, agreeing in principle to a deal with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Judging by social media, the Agholor addition didn't energize fans bummed by the Ravens' quiet free agency. The reality is the Lamar Jackson and salary-cap situation make a splash far-fetched. It also probably wasn't easy to recruit a top wide receiver considering the uncertainty at quarterback, and options were dwindling.

Agholor didn't pan out in New England the past two seasons, but he's still in his prime (29) and not far removed from a 2020 campaign when he posted 896 yards, eight touchdowns and the second-best yards per catch (18.7) in the league. The key is unlocking that potential again.