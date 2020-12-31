News & Notes: Another Playoff Chance Is Precious for Veterans

For players who are 30 and over, an opportunity to make the playoffs is particularly precious.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos five years ago, but he hasn't been to the playoffs since. Pernell McPhee was with the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season. But McPhee was out with an injury last season when Baltimore made the playoffs, and like Wolfe, he hasn't been to a postseason game since the 2015 season.

The Ravens can make the playoffs for a third straight season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and neither Wolfe nor McPhee plan on wasting the opportunity. The chance to join a Super Bowl contender is a major reason why McPhee returned for another year and the 30-year-old Wolfe signed with Baltimore during the offseason.

"I've been just dying to get back to the playoffs," Wolfe said. "Every year, that's the goal. After you win a Super Bowl, if you don't go back, it doesn't matter. Everything that you did was just a waste. What are we doing here?

"I've had seasons in Denver, after winning a Super Bowl we went 9-7 the season after that, didn't make the playoffs, and then three years of just garbage. It's a blessing to be back here. I'm really grateful for this opportunity. I'm going to do what I can to make the most of it."

The 32-year-old McPhee suffered a torn triceps in October of 2019 and couldn't help the Ravens down the stretch or in the playoffs last year. This season, McPhee (34 tackles, three sacks) has been a mainstay on defense while bringing the intense leadership that makes him one of the team's most respected players. McPhee has one goal in mind – to win another Super Bowl. He plans on raising his game to another level from this point forward.

"Last year, I feel like I wasn't there to help lead on the field," McPhee said. "So, I thank God for giving me the second opportunity to come back and make the playoffs and get the chance to go out and lead.