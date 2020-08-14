News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Williams Brings Sexy Back

When Williams looks in the mirror, he likes what he sees.

He's feeling quick on his feet after reporting to training camp in the best shape of his career entering his eighth season. Williams' body has taken plenty of punishment, and at age 31 he wanted his begin training camp feeling better equipped to handle the rigors of defensive line play.

"Being leaner, being more of a pro," Williams said. "Cutting off some of the fat, building more of the muscle. Trying to get my beach body going on, my slim sexy going on. The older you get, the harder it is to get that weight off you, the harder it is to move. When you come in a little bit lighter, it relieves a lot of that pain."

Williams says he didn't lose a lot of weight, but indicated that he had changed his diet.

"Got to eat the greens, got to eat the vegetables and broccoli and what not," Williams said. "Not lighter, but more toned so I can play at nose and keep running the way I do."

Retooled Line Could Help Williams Return to Pro Bowl

After making his first Pro Bowl in 2018, Williams was snubbed in 2019 even though Baltimore finished 14-2 and tied an NFL record with 13 Pro Bowlers. Asked if not making the Pro Bowl last season ticked him off, Williams smiled.

"You know what? If I'm there I'm there, if I make it, I make it," Williams said. "Obviously, you want to be there consistently all the time, but if not, so be it. It's their loss."

If the Ravens' defense is as good on the field as it looks on paper, Williams could be a Pro Bowler again in 2020. However, he'd rather skip the Pro Bowl to play in the Super Bowl the following week, and he believes playing with Campbell and Wolfe will help them all shine.

"At any point in time, any one of us can get off," Williams said. "If you double me, you got Calais one-on-one with somebody. If you double me and Calais, you've got Wolfe by himself. A bunch of different mixtures that we can all play off each other."

Padded Practices Will Test Rookies

Players had to wait longer for padded practices this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ravens' first practice in pads will be Monday and Williams can hardly wait. He's especially looking forward to seeing how the rookies respond. Apparently, they've been doing some trash talking.

"We've got a lot of these young guys talking and chirping, saying what they can do and can't do or whatever," Williams said. "We're going to silence the talk on Monday and see what they got. As Ravens, we practice hard anyway. They better be ready."

Expect Williams to play close attention to the defensive rookies who are expected to see regular action, like inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, who may start side by side. The Ravens drafted a pair of defensive tackles, Justin Madubuike (third round) and Broderick Washington Jr. (fifth round) who could be part of the defensive line rotation.

"Madubuike, he's come along great," Williams said. "He's still a rookie so he's got a lot of things to learn. But he's getting it. His footwork and hands are coming along great.